Four men are to appear in court following a police operation against the east Belfast UVF.

The men, aged, 51, 49, 47 and 34, are facing a number of charges including possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They were charged by officers from the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force following what it termed a "significant operation in east Belfast".

All four are to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 51-year-old, 47-year-old and 34-year-old have also been charged with possession of explosives in suspicious circumstances and possession of explosives with intent to endanger life.

The 49-year-old man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

