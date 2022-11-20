Play Brightcove video

'Belfast charges'

Four men have been charged with a series of offences after a police operation into the UVF in East Belfast.

Three pipe bombs were seized along with 8 handguns after a series of searches on Friday.

The discovery was described by detectives as significant.

The men aged, 51,49, 47, and 34 are facing charges that include possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They are due to appear in court tomorrow.

'Trade talks'

Downing Street has denied reports the government is considering a Swiss-style relationship with the EU.

Reports in a Sunday newspaper suggest Rishi Sunak is exploring a closer relationship that would avoid barriers to trade.

A solution to the Northern Ireland protocol issue has yet to be found.

The suggestion has been labelled as categorically untrue, with a government spokesperson insisting the UK is focused on Brexit freedoms.

'Firefighters remembered'

Two firefighters who died tackling a blaze over 50 years ago have been remembered in Londonderry.

Leonard McCartney and Lexie Whylie died during a fire at the Meville Hotel of Foyle Street in November 1971 when the building collapsed.

A plaque in their memory was unveiled in the city this morning, with colleague saying it will ensure their efforts on that day are never forgotten.

'Botanic festival'

And it's usually a busy main road in South Belfast, but for the first time it has gone car-free.

Botanic Avenue has been closed to traffic all day as part of a discussion about how to redevelop the area.

Community groups held events and temporary cycle lanes were put in place as part of a festival of activities.

The Open Botanic group would like to see the area turned into a pedestrian zone.

