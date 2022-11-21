A driver has been clocked doing 148mph on the M2 by the police.

The Road Policing Unit Steeple detected the driver who will be reported to court for the offence.

The PSNI say “there can be NO MITIGATION for travelling at this speed on a public road.”

Meanwhile, another driver was recorded doing 100mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 overnight between Sunday and Monday.

The driver was also over the drink drive limit and was arrested.

