Homes evacuated in Londonderry due to security alert

Homes have been evacuated in Londonderry due to a security alert following a report of a suspicious object.

Police are in attendance at the incident in the Richill Park area of Derry.

Cordons are in place and the PSNI area asking for the public to avoid the area.

They are particular warnings of traffic disruption in the Crescent Link area.

Crescent Link is closed between the roundabout at Kilfennan Link Road and Altnagelvin Hospital.

