A security alert is continuing in Londonderry after a suspicious object was placed in a car and left outside Waterside Police Station.

The PSNI says a delivery driver’s car was hijacked around 10:30pm in Curryneirin and he was forced to drive at gunpoint to the Waterside, where the grey Ford Mondeo was left.

The driver was able to raise the alarm and the police put a public safety operation into place.

"This reckless and despicable act has brought chaos to the local community in Crescent Link this morning, with many residents having to evacuate their homes,” Superintendent Clive Beatty.

“Local businesses and a local school are also experiencing disruption this morning. This is unacceptable.

"This must have been a horrific ordeal for the driver and we hope he recovers from this traumatic incident.

"We are working to make the scene safe and appreciate the patience and cooperation of the public and, in particular, those who have been directly affected. We will keep you updated with any developments."

The security operation continues, but , Crescent Link has re-opened between Kilfennan Link Road roundabout and Altnagelvin Hospital.

Residents affected will be facilitated to allow them back into their homes with access to Waveney Park via the Rossdowney Road end of Richill Park.

Main access to Richill Park, via Lisnagelvin Road, remains closed at this time.

