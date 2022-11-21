A man has been treated in hospital after he was attacked by a "group of men" in Belfast.

Police in the west of the city are appealing for witnesses following a report of the assault on the Springfield Road in the early hours of this morning (Monday November 21).Sergeant Hakin said: “Police received a report at 5.20am that a man in his 40’s had been assaulted while walking along the Springfield Road by a group of men.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 200 21/11/22.”A police spokesperson added: "Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

