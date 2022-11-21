Police are attending a security alert in Craigavon after a suspicious object was found.

Lake Road is partially closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

DUP MP for Upper Bann Carla Lockhart says a suspect package has been found between roundabouts two and three on the road.

The incident follows an earlier alert in Londonderry where a car was hijacked and driven to a police station. It was declared an elaborate hoax.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.