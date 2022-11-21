Two masked men have forced their way into a flat in Strathfoyle and attacked a male occupant, before the property was set on fire.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday morning (21 November) in the Dereen Drive area.

The male occupant managed to fight off the intruders and escape. However, the flat was completely destroyed by the fire.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact them at Strand Road.

