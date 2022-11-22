Police have closed a Co Down road following a crash.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative for their journey after the incident in Newtownards.

Police in Ards and North Down said: "The Kempe Stones Road is currently closed in the vicinity of the roundabout due to a road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place at the junction of Old Belfast Road."

There are no further details at this stage.

