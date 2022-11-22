Breaking News
Road in Newtownards closed following crash, PSNI say
Police have closed a Co Down road following a crash.
Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative for their journey after the incident in Newtownards.
Police in Ards and North Down said: "The Kempe Stones Road is currently closed in the vicinity of the roundabout due to a road traffic collision.
"Diversions are in place at the junction of Old Belfast Road."
There are no further details at this stage.
