The notorious former Kincora boys' home in Belfast is to be demolished.

Construction company Hagan Homes has confirmed that demolition work on the site on the Upper Newtownards Road will take place on Wednesday to make way for a new residential development.

The company bought the site in 2019 and stated that it was "fully aware of its notorious history and at every step of the planning process and future activity, it continues to recognise the suffering and wrongdoings that took place here".

A company statement said: "Hagan Homes recognises this day will mark something of a bittersweet event for those affected by the incidents that took place here.

"In one respect, the demolition of the building removes the physical reminder of those events but equally, for many, this spot will forever be a blight on this neighbourhood and the setting of much distress."

The Kincora home, close to Stormont's Parliament Buildings, opened in May 1958.

It closed in October 1980 after a sex abuse scandal.

The historical institutional abuse inquiry found that 39 boys were abused at Kincora.

However, the inquiry found no evidence that security agencies were complicit in the abuse.

In 1981, three men were jailed for abusing 11 boys.

A recent report by Marie Anderson, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (Poni), said complaints from some former residents about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Kincora were "legitimate and justified".

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions, Hagan Homes, said: "The company is mindful that one of the recommendations in the HIA Inquiry Report (The Hart Report), states that one memorial should be created for all the victims of abuse.

"Given the range of institutions and the geographical spread of victims, Hagan Homes believes it is for the Northern Ireland Executive to choose a neutral location for a memorial in consultation with victims.

"As we begin the next phase of our development, we remember the victims of Kincora Boys Home and support their continued efforts to receive both vindication and justice."

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson welcomed the demolition of what he called a "memorial to misery".

He said: "Kincora and the horrors that occurred within have stained our local community for decades.

"Victims see the building as a visual reminder of their experience, often on a daily basis.

"I have worked over many years to press for demolition of this site and challenged the (Belfast City) council when they sought to retain this memorial to misery.

"I am thankful that, finally, it will be razed to the ground."

