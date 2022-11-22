Gerry “The Monk” Hutch claimed that a number of gunmen involved in the Regency shooting did not know each other, the Special Criminal Court has heard.

The court heard audio recordings allegedly of Hutch and former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall taken during a car journey weeks after the shooting.

Gardai bugged a jeep belonging to Dowdall and the recordings were played to the court in Dublin on Tuesday.

Hutch has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Regency shooting victim David Byrne.

Mr Byrne, 33, was killed during a crowded boxing weigh-in event on February 5 2016, in one of the early attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Armed gardai outside the Special Criminal Court, Dublin. Credit: Niall Carson/PA

Three people in masks and tactical gear entered through the front of the hotel and two more, one in a flat cap and another in a wig, entered through the laundry entrance.

The court on Tuesday heard a conversation take place between Hutch and Dowdall as the former Dublin councillor drove the accused to Northern Ireland on March 7 2016.

During the conversation, the pair discussed explosives, the IRA, Sinn Fein as well as the murder of Mr Byrne.

Discussing the Regency murder, a man, which the state alleges is Hutch, is claiming that gardai do not know who was involved in the shooting.

He is claimed to have said to Dowdall: “Ah they don’t know. Sure the f****** six people don’t even know. I definitely know two people there don’t know each other.”

Hutch also made reference to crime boss Daniel Kinahan who was believed to have been at the Regency hotel at the time of the shooting.

Hutch claimed that Mr Kinahan looked like a “f****** heap” in pictures that were published of him in the paper.

Mr Hutch replied: “I can see why he’s like that. If some c*** came in with an AK47 and I got out by the skin of my f****** teeth.

Why I think they got away with it for so long is they weren't located anywhere Jonathan Dowdall

“If he wasn’t in an awful way, he should be and if he’s not he is f****** disturbed.”

In reference to the Kinahan crime gang, Dowdall is heard saying: “Either way they are going to jail. This morning the Spanish authorities are running their case.

“The horse f****** fixing. The English are all over them. There’s too much Gerard. They are finished.

“Why I think they got away with it for so long is they weren’t located anywhere.

“Like a company in the North, operating in the South, bouncing between countries.

“I think those days is (sic) up. It makes them all look very stupid.

“It just goes to show, I don’t think the way the papers are portraying in that they know, I don’t think they actually have a f****** clue about the Regency. I don’t think the police know what is being portrayed.”

Hutch replied: “Ah they don’t know. Sure the f****** six people don’t even know. I definitely know two people there don’t know each other.”

It can't go on like this either, you can't live our lives like this Jonathan Dowdall

Referring to the man dressed as a woman and another man pictured fleeing the scene moments after the shooting, Hutch said: “They’ll be 100% about the man and the woman, they’ll know who they are. The rest is speculation.”

The pair is also heard discussing “contos” in reference to members of the Continuity IRA.

Dowdall is also heard discussing drawing “peace lines” in reference to the Kinahans.

In reference to the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud, Dowdall is heard saying that the “shooting has to stop” and discussing ways they could meet to end the fighting.

“It can’t go on like this either, you can’t live our lives like this,” he added.

Hutch replied: “No.”

Two other men, Paul Murphy, 59, of Cabra Road, Swords, and Jason Bonney, 50, of Drumnigh Wood in Portmarnock, also pleaded not guilty to lesser charges related to the murder.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.