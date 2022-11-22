Two men have been arrested following a police pursuit in Co Antrim.

It started in Ballyclare shortly after 3.10pm on Tuesday before coming to an end in north Belfast later in the afternoon.

PSNI Inspector Adams said: “It was reported that a Citroën C3 car failed to stop as it was travelling along the Doagh Road area of Ballyclare."

They continued: "The vehicle, which is believed to have been involved in reports of theft in North Belfast earlier in the day, failed to stop for police. “Officers deployed stinger devices as the vehicle was travelling along the Ballysillan Park area of north Belfast.

"The vehicle stopped and a number of items were recovered following the incident."

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including two counts of theft, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

While another man, aged 36, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft and obstructing police.

As of Tuesday night, both men remain in police custody.

