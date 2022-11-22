A weather warning has been issued for parts of Northern Ireland.

The yellow warning for rain comes into effect on Wednesday (November 23) at 5am and is valid until 10am.

The Met Office said "heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel".

It added: "Rain turning heavy later tonight and through the Wednesday morning travel to work period, potentially bringing 20-25 mm in just 3 or 4 hours."

The Met Office has issued a warning

What to expect

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

