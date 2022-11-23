Eastern Airways has announced the launch of a new daily service between Southampton and Belfast International. The flights will commence on Thursday February 9, in time for the half-term break.

The airline said the new Belfast service "will be operating on a low-carbon emission 72-seat ATR aircraft".

It added fares will be "starting from £59.99 one way including a hold-bag, operating year-round".

Roger Hage, Commercial Director, Eastern Airways, said: "Adding the new Northern Irish destination of Belfast International significantly improves critical connectivity between the UK’s regions.

"We continue to ensure the right services are being offered given Eastern Airways is all about supporting the regions of the UK, connecting people and places, so growing our English South-Coast hub network and capacity to a high-demand capital city in both directions is a crucial part of increasing connectivity and aiding economic recovery to both business and the UK’s vital tourism sector where sustainable.” Belfast International Airport’s Business Development Director Uel Hoey, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Eastern Airways as a new airline customer to Belfast International Airport (BIA) and are particularly pleased to be able to offer a strong south coast link to the majority of travellers in our locality who prefer to use Belfast International Airport as their conduit for both business and leisure travel." Matt Hazelwood, Chief Commercial Officer of AGS Airports Ltd, which owns Southampton Airport, said: “The introduction of this first-ever daily service to Belfast International Airport from Southampton is tremendous news. “Belfast is both a fantastic city break destination and the ideal base to explore Northern Ireland, so I’m sure our passengers will be keen to take full advantage of Eastern Airways’ new route when it launches in February. “Equally, we look forward to welcoming those passengers from across the Irish Sea who are keen to visit Southampton and all the city and the wider region has to offer.” Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “As an island destination, we know there’s a proven direct correlation between access and growth in visitor numbers, so this new flight will certainly help boost tourism business from the South of England.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.