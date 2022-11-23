Belfast City Airport has the joint-second shortest security queues of any UK airport.

A survey for consumer group Which? indicated that passengers waited an estimated average of 13 minutes at the airport between February and August.

Researchers asked nearly 1,300 people who travelled from a UK airport over that period how long they queued for at security.

Belfast City Airport tied with Glasgow, while London City came out on top one minute quicker.

Belfast International was eighth on the list with an average security time of 18 minutes.

Leeds Bradford came out the worst, with an average delay of 35 minutes – however more than a quarter (27%) of the West Yorkshire airport users said they waited for more than an hour to pass through security.

