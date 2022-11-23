A dog has been left in a critical condition after it was shot with an air rifle.

The animal suffered three perforations to the bowel during the incident.

Police said it happened in early November in the Brookeborough area of Co Fermanagh.

The PSNI is urging anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson said: " If you believe you have any information which could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting serial number 944 of 18/11/22. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."

