Energy suppliers in Northern Ireland are supporting a new charter which will see them contribute to a hardship fund to support households struggling with bills.

The charter is being led by the Utility Regulator and Consumer Council.

All domestic electricity and gas suppliers have signed up to agree to reduce the maximum debt repayment rate amount to 20 percent.

There's also a guarantee that households will not be moved onto pre-payment meters during Christmas unless the customer requests it.

Energy suppliers will also ensure customers are aware of the best tariffs available to them.

John French, Chief Executive of the Utility Regulator, said: "Consumers have told us how much they are struggling with their electricity and gas bills, and this will become a greater challenge as we move further into the winter.

"We believe that the package of measures in the charter will make a tangible difference to those consumers that are struggling this winter.

"We will ensure that the commitments set out in the energy charter are delivered.”

The Consumer Council's Peter McClenaghan said: “Times are tough for consumers, particularly in relation to energy prices. Even with the financial support announced by Government, most households will pay higher prices this winter than last winter.

"As consumers are paying very high prices for energy, and many of us are really struggling as a result, the Consumer Council welcome the voluntary agreement of local suppliers to put in place this extra support this winter."

Details on how the UK government's £400 energy support scheme for households will be rolled-out in Northern Ireland are still to be confirmed.

