A man and woman have been remanded into custody after a major police operation into human trafficking.

The pair appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police raided 27 brothels across Northern Ireland on Monday in what was described as the biggest operation of its kind.

Two people were arrested and appeared separately via videolink charged with a number of human trafficking, brothel keeping, controlling prostitution and money laundering charges.

Mavie Martins Mariano, 47, from Rockview Crescent in Belleek, was described by a detective as the driving force behind the operation, taking advantage of language barriers and the immigration status of victims.

A defence solicitor said during interviews that Ms Mariano had acknowledged she was previously a sex worker and many of the victims were friends she had worked with.

The court was told how they would ask for her help with bookings due to language difficulties and would receive a fee of £50.

Gerald Corrigan, 62, from Park View in Pomeroy, made substantial admissions during police interviews, according to his solicitor.

The court heard how he essentially provided a taxi service and would travel hundreds of miles per day.

Police said he was seen collecting cash from brothels with numerous deposits going into his bank account.

His defence said he fully admitted his part in allowing his account to be used to launder money.

The court was also told today that the operation was part of a wider investigation into organised crime groups across the UK.

The pair were remanded into custody to appear again next month.

