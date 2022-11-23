A man who allegedly threatened a Belfast taxi driver at gunpoint could have been shot as he advanced towards police, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Stephen Dingwall, 36, put himself and any onlookers in danger after being chased through the city centre last week.

Refusing bail to the accused, a judge indicated that the PSNI officer involved in the pursuit should be congratulated for showing restraint.

Crown Lawyer Mark O'Connor alleged that Dingwall flagged down a taxi on the Albertbridge Road, requested a lift to a nearby train station but stated that he had no money.

The driver agreed to charge no fare and drove him to the destination.

It was claimed that the defendant then produced a gun from his jacket and demanded all the victim's cash, stating he wanted it to buy cigarettes.

But when the driver pulled up behind a PSNI patrol car on Ormeau Avenue and shouted that his passenger had a gun, Dingwall allegedly got out of the taxi and fled towards Maryville Street.

“While police pursued him on foot, he produced a firearm and pointed it at a constable,” Mr O’Connor said.

Dingwall was subsequently located in a nearby garden but refused to follow instructions when police issued instructions at gunpoint, the court heard.

Containment spray was used and limb restraints applied after he allegedly kicked out at an officer.

Opposing bail, Mr O’Connor claimed the accused had pointed a suspected firearm at both the taxi driver and police, the court heard.

“Mr Dingwall could have been shot as the officer did not know if it was real or not,” the prosecutor contended.

“When challenged at gunpoint he refused to comply and advanced towards police, again placing him at risk of being shot and the surrounding public in danger.”

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill stressed that the allegations related to an imitation gun.

But Mr Justice Rooney responded: “The taxi driver and the police officer didn’t know that; they must have been terrified.”

He posed a question about congratulating the restraint of a policeman faced with an individual on the street with a weapon.

Mr O’Neill acknowledged: “(But for) the bravery of the officer… we may be dealing with a much more solemn outcome.”

Bail was denied, however, due to the risk of further offending.

The judge stated: “I’m not prepared to take a chance.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...