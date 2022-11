Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old woman in Co Antrim.

The death occurred in the Hollybrook Avenue area of Newtownabbey, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "A man in his 50s is currently assisting police with their enquiries."

