A man from Dungiven has been arrested in connection with the vehicle hijacking and subsequent security alert in the Waterside area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday.

The man, 54, has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.

Police confirmed that the investigation is continuing and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

It follows confirmation by police on Wednesday that the device was a viable bomb.

Police had previously said the object was an elaborate hoax made to look like a car bomb.

During the incident a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men and made to drive his car to Waterside police station, where it was abandoned.

It sparked a major security alert which led to some children not being able to get to school on Monday.

