Two people have been arrested in connection with shots fired at a bonfire in Londonderry in August.

The incident was reported to have occurred in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside on the night of 15 August.

The pair - a woman, 19, and a man, 23 - have been arrested under the Terrorism Act and have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police also confirmed searches had been carried out at two properties in the Bogside/Brandywell areas of the city and several items seized.Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “Our enquiries continue, and I would reiterate our appeal for anyone with information to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”

