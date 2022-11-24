Play Brightcove video

Katie Andrews has the local headlines on Thursday 24 November.

Staff at Queen's University Belfast set to join UK-wide strikes

Staff at Queen's University Belfast are set to take part in UK-wide industrial action this week.

It comes after members of the University College Union (UCU) voted to strike over pay, conditions and pensions.

The strike will take place on Thursday 24, Friday 25 and Wednesday 30 November.

Royal Mail begins two days of strike action

Royal Mail has warned of disruption as they begin two days of strike action over pay and conditions.

The industrial action will affect Black Friday and is the latest in a series of strikes taken by members of the Communication Workers Union, who represent the majority of postal employees.

Energy suppliers sign up to support struggling customers in Northern Ireland

Energy suppliers in Northern Ireland are supporting a new charter which will see them contribute to a hardship fund to support households struggling with bills.

The charter is being led by the Utility Regulator and Consumer Council.

All domestic electricity and gas suppliers have signed up to agree to reduce the maximum debt repayment rate amount to 20 percent.

There's also a guarantee that households will not be moved onto pre-payment meters during Christmas unless the customer requests it.

Energy suppliers will also ensure customers are aware of the best tariffs available to them.

Belfast International Airport welcomes Eastern Airways with new route to Southampton

Eastern Airways has announced the launch of a new daily service between Southampton and Belfast International.

The new daily flights will commence on Thursday 9th February.

NI born astronomer selected for European Space Agency class of 2022

A woman born in Northern Ireland could be sent to space after being selected to join the European Space Agency class of 2022.

Rosemary Coogan is among the six astronauts to join the European Space Agency workforce as permanent staff members.

Ms Coogan described being selected as a "welcome surprise" and a "real privilege" but said becoming an astronaut was something she had considered.

