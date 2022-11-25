Mandatory housing measures for all kept birds and poultry are to come into force across Northern Ireland from midday on Monday in a bid to combat the growing threat of avian flu.

The housing order legally requires all bird keepers to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds and is part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone in NI.

The introduction of the mandatory housing measures includes a ban on certain bird gatherings.

So far this year in NI, there has been one confirmed case in a captive bird holding and, since April, there have been 21 confirmed wild bird cases.

Positive cases in wild birds, commercial and backyard flocks, across Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, continue to occur and, in recent months, have been on the rise.

Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Robert Huey said: “In order to protect the national flock, we must try to avoid a repeat of last year, which was NI’s worst ever outbreak of avian flu and resulted in the cull of approximately 80,000 birds.

"This is devastating for the owners and has the potential to savage our £450 million poultry industry.

“Avian flu is a cunning and determined virus and will exploit any and all gaps in your biosecurity, which is the best defence you have against an outbreak.

"No one is safe from an incursion and cases in NI will increase significantly over the coming months unless we all take immediate action now."

