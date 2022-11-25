A union has warned that school funding is "on a precipice", and has called for action to be taken.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) NI will hold their annual conference on Friday, where Northern Ireland president, Graham Montgomery, is expected to make the case for a "fair and sustainable funding model for the future."

“Our members are tired of trying to run their schools with inadequate funding,” he will state.

“Schools are a reflection of the communities they serve, and it should be both possible and desirable to maintain a cost effective, streamlined but pluralistic education system providing choice, opportunity and enrichment.

"To continue to pay teachers inadequately not only perpetuates an injustice but it sends a strong signal to our young people that the work teachers and schools do is not valued and it acts as a disincentive to young people to enter the profession.

“When the pay settlement comes it is essential that it’s properly funded from the centre.

"Schools simply cannot be left to find money for salaries from already overstretched operational budgets.”

It comes as the Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the Department of Education needs to cut its planned spending trajectory.

Announcing a budget for Northern Ireland, Mr Heaton-Harris said the department would receive a cash increase of £286m compared to last year's baseline, but that it would need to take action to live within its budget.

He said the department was "one of those departments where spending did seem to be going along almost unchecked", adding "some of the projects they had at the very start of this year will have to wait a bit longer".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.