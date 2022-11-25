Three people have been arrested after drugs were seized amid searches in Belfast and Londonderry by officers investigating criminality associated with the INLA.

Police said they recovered "substantial quantities" of cannabis and suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of more than £130,000.

A 23-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man were arrested in Derry, while a 31-year-old man was arrested in Belfast.

Detectives said all three remain in custody at this time.

The searches were carried out on Thursday and Friday by members of the PSNI's Paramilitary Crime Task Force investigating criminality associated with the INLA.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "This is a significant seizure of controlled drugs which have now been safely removed from our streets and community.

"I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.