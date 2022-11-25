Two people have been taken to hospital following a fire in the Obel Tower in Belfast city centre.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to reports of a fire in the Obel 62 at Donegall Quay at 6.20am on Friday.

6 Fire appliances, an Aerial Appliance and a Command Support Unit, 42 Firefighters and 5 Officers were in attendance.

In a statement, NIFRS confirmed: "Fire Service assisted 2 casualties to safety. They were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.