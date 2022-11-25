Two women have been struck on the head with a wrench during an aggravated burglary in Downpatrick.

It happened in the Malone Park area in the early hours of Friday.

A pair of masked men reportedly went into the house and demanded money from the woman inside.

The woman, aged in her 30s, and another woman in her 60s, were both assaulted.

"Both women were struck on the head with the wrench and the woman in her 30s was assaulted with a pitchfork that was inside the property," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Both women were taking to hospital for their injuries following the incident."

A man was later arrested and he remains in police custody - the PSNI said two officers were assaulted during the arrest.

They went on: “A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of aggravated burglary, two counts of assault on police, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence and resisting police."

Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.

