Katie Andrews has the local headlines on Friday 25 November.

Nurses to strike in December in first ever national walkout

Nurses are to hold two days of strike action next month in a dramatic escalation of the pay row raging across the NHS.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) announced its members will stage their first ever national walkout on December 15 and 20.

The RCN said it was calling strikes after the UK government turned down its offer of formal, detailed negotiations as an alternative to industrial action.

The strikes will take place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. The RCN said it will announce which particular NHS employers be striking next week, when formal notifications are submitted.

ASCL NI president warns school funding is 'on a precipice'

A union has warned that school funding is "on a precipice", and has called for action to be taken.

The Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) NI will hold their annual conference on Friday, where Northern Ireland president, Graham Montgomery, is expected to make the case for a "fair and sustainable funding model for the future."

Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission calls for urgent action to tackle violence against women

The Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission has called for urgent action to tackle violence against women.

The 25th of November marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, an initiative that calls for action to end all forms of discrimination and gender-based violence against women and girls.

Last year in Northern Ireland, the PSNI recorded almost 32,000 domestic abuse incidents, the third highest level since records began in 2004.

Government will consider introducing NI water charges as Budget set

The Government will examine revenue-raising options in Northern Ireland including the introduction of water charges if Stormont does not return, Chris Heaton-Harris has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary delivered the warning as he set a budget to bring public finances in the region "under control".

Outlining his spending plans in a written ministerial statement, Mr Heaton-Harris delivered a sharp message to Stormont parties - if they disagree with his budget, then restore the power-sharing Executive.

Shop Independent This Black Friday - Retail NI

People are being encouraged to shop at independent businesses this Black Friday.

Retail NI say many local retailers haven't recovered from the pandemic and are relying on Christmas trade.

According to a recent survey, almost half of small and micro businesses could face closure in the next 12 months.

