It is becoming increasingly difficult to deliver a health system that meets the needs of people in Northern Ireland with current resources, a conference in Belfast has been told.

Department of Health permanent secretary Peter May said, without sustained investment, society would have to recalibrate expectations of what services the health and social care system can deliver.

Mr May is effectively in charge of the health department as Northern Ireland currently does not have ministers following the collapse of the Stormont power-sharing institutions earlier this year.

Northern Ireland's under-pressure health service, has faced significant budget constraints and spiralling waiting lists.

Earlier this week, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris set a budget for Northern Ireland where he said he was increasing funding for health to "address critical pressures".

Mr May was speaking to the annual conference of the Northern Ireland Branch of the Healthcare Financial Management Association when he detailed the pressures facing Northern Ireland's health and social care system.

He said: "Fundamental questions are waiting to be addressed on the future delivery and funding of health and social care.

"Ultimately, we get the health service we pay for.

"Without sustained investment, we will need as a society to recalibrate our expectations of what our health and social care system can deliver.

"We all want to get back to a health service that provides timely care to everyone who needs it when they need it. That's far from guaranteed.

"Without sustained funding, it will be impossible."

The permanent secretary added: "Of course, there are many actions big and small we must take as a system to make health and social care more efficient and effective.

"We all know this.

"The recently announced drive to reduce agency staff costs is one example of what needs to be done.

"We know reconfiguration of hospital services can secure better care and deliver more value to the taxpayer.

"However, we must not pretend that efficiencies alone will close the widening gap between demand and capacity."

He added: "It is often said that you can judge a society by the way it treats the most vulnerable and sick.

"The reality is that today, with the resources available to us, we are finding it increasingly difficult to deliver the health and social care system needed to meet all the demands of the population.

"And the reality is also that our ageing population and advances in medical science mean the gap between demand and capacity is growing year on year, winter on winter.

"Those who work in health and social care are hugely committed to doing the best they can.

"It remains the case that the overwhelming majority of the most sick patients receive very high quality care.

"At the same time, many people requiring less time-critical care are having to wait much longer, often in pain and discomfort.

"This is not the level of care that the public expects or that any of us wants to provide."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.