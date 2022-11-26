Play Brightcove video

Hundreds of activists taking part in a protest in Belfast have demanded action on soaring living costs and rising energy prices.

The protest, organised by the Cost of Living Coalition Belfast, started at Custom House Square at around 1pm and made its way to Writers' Square, where a number of speeches took place.

Representatives from trade unions and community groups addressed the assembled crowd on Saturday.

The protest comes amid a political stalemate at Stormont.

A spokesman for the group said: "Stormont is in crisis and the Tory government is in tatters, but our communities won't idly wait for action on the cost-of-living crisis.

"Workers are striking for better pay and people are fighting back in the face of skyrocketing costs and bills.

"We won't wait for politicians to get their house in order while people struggle to heat their homes or put food on the table.

"We won't wait while those in power refuse to tackle the booming profits of the bosses and the super-rich."

The group added: "The Tory government has promised more misery for working-class people in the autumn budget, but we won't let the threat of more austerity go unchallenged."

