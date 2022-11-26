Police have named the man who died following a collision in Waringstown on Thursday as Paul Grant.

Mr Grant was a 65-year-old from the Portadown area.Sergeant McIvor from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Paul sadly died at the scene in the Moss View area after he was struck by a lorry at around 5.45pm.

“We are continuing to appeal for information and anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage of the collision can get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1460 of 24/11/22.”A PSNI spokesman added: "Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

