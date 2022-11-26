Detectives are appealing for information after a lit firework was pushed through the letterbox of a Co Antrim home.

Police in Larne are seeking witnesses following the report of arson in the Portland Street area in the early hours of this morning (Saturday November 26th).Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “Police received a report at 6am this morning, that a lit firework had been pushed through the letterbox, resulting in smoke and scorch damage inside the property.“This was an extremely distressing incident for the homeowner who thankfully was unharmed. Our investigation is at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 343 26/11/22.”A PSNI spokesman said: "You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

