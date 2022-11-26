Two men are to appear in court on a number of drugs charges following a police investigation into the INLA.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) investigating criminality associated with the INLA charged two men aged 31 and 62 following their arrest in Belfast.

Both men have been charged with being concerned in the supply of class B drug, possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The men will appear before Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

A 23-year-old woman also arrested in connection to the investigation remains in police custody, police said.

