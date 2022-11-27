A man has been taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries after an assault in Belfast.

Police in the south of the city are appealing for witnesses following the incident on Sunday (November 27), on University Avenue.A PSNI spokesperson said: “We received a report at 11.45am that a man in his 20s had been assaulted as he walked along Carmel Street.

"The victim suffered facial injuries and has been taken to hospital for treatment.“The suspect is described as being around 5ft 11ins and was wearing a brown coloured flat cap, a navy top with grey sleeves, blue jeans, white socks and dark coloured shoes.“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time this incident took place or who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 794 27/11/22.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.