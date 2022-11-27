Play Brightcove video

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane, carried out a search of a property this morning and took away an item for examination.

Meanwhile a 58-year-old man arrested yesterday, in connection with the bomb attack, remains in custody.

He is the seventh man to be questioned following the incident at Mount Carmel Heights ten days ago.

Up to 600 people formed a ring of support around the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen on Saturday in protest at services being cut.

Emergency surgery is being pulled temporarily next month because the Western Trust says it cannot recruit enough surgeons.

Last week, the Health Department said it fully recognises the importance of SWAH and the future of emergency general surgery will now be the subject of a public consultation.

Hundreds of people have demanded action on soaring living costs and rising energy prices during a protest held in Belfast city centre.

Representatives from trade unions and community groups addressed the rally on Saturday, which was organised by the Cost of Living Coalition Belfast. The protest comes amid a political stalemate at Stormont.

Hundreds of people have taken part in a march in Belfast against gender-based violence.

The Reclaim the Night rally was held to highlight the need for action and raise awareness of the issues which impact women and the LGBTQ community, in particular.

Organisers demanded the right for everyone to be free from fear of physical or verbal attacks.

They started as bedtime stories dreamt up by a childminder in Maghera. Then 'The Weatherbies' became an internationally published series of books.

And now they're helping young school children learn about climate change in English and Irish.

Glen are through to the final of the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship after a 1-10 to 8 point victory over Cargin in Healy Park in Omagh.

Last night in the other semi-final Kilcoo secured their place in the final for the third year running with a 3-14 to 1-9 victory over Enniskillen Gaels in Armagh.

In the Danske Bank Premiership both Crusaders and Linfield missed out on the chance to close the gap on league leaders Larne last night.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw at Windsor Park.

