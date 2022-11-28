Shortfalls in the provision of maternity and perinatal services in Northern Ireland are putting the mental health of mothers at risk, campaigners have said.

It comes as a group of women are to describe their lived experiences to healthcare professionals and MLAs at a special event at Stormont on Monday.

Organised by the Maternal Advocacy and Support (Mas) Project, the event brings together mothers and mental health champions.

They are calling for urgent improvements in care, including training for healthcare staff in Postpartum Psychosis, a serious and life-threatening condition.

Clare Anderson, Mas Project Coordinator, said: “Women have highlighted key areas that would make a difference to their experience such as compassion, non-judgement, better communication, signposting to services and earlier identification of a perinatal mental health problem.

"We understand how stretched the health service is and how hard they are working but we want health leaders to see the care from the perspective of the women they treat."

Speakers at the event include Mental Health Champion Professor Siobhan O'Neill and Ellie Ware from Action on Postpartum Psychosis.

Professor O'Neill said: “I want to thank the women who have spoken out about their experiences, their stories provide an impetus to improving maternal and perinatal services for the future.

"We know the issues, and we know that providing compassionate responses when mothers are struggling and early intervention services make a real difference to the lives of women and their babies.

"There is also strong evidence that early intervention and support for mothers is excellent value for money.

"The changes needed are set out in the Mental Health Strategy, and it is vital that this Strategy continues to be implemented at pace, so that all mothers receive the support that they need.”

A similar event is to be held at the Guildhall in Londonderry on Friday 2 December.

