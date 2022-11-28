A five-year-old child has required hospital treatment after being hit by a car in south Belfast.

The one-vehicle collision happened in the Friendly Street area of the city between 4pm and 4.30pm last Wednesday.

PSNI Constable Craig said: "The child was taken to hospital for minor injuries."

Police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Constable Craig added: “We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash-cam or mobile footage available, to contact police."

