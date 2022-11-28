From making Mean Streets to loving Derry Girls.

Hollywood legend Martin Scorsese revealed he has joined the comedy show’s worldwide legion of fans.

The Goodfellas' director is now following the antics of the “Wee English Fella,” and the rest of the Derry Girls characters.

Scorsese received a rapturous applause when told an audience in Chicago what he’s tuning into

“I watched the other night Derry Girls. Those Nuns," he said.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee took to Twitter and expressed her disbelief at such recognition from Scorsese.

"Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death," she tweeted.

Set during The Troubles Derry Girls first burst onto our televisions screen on Channel 4 in 2018 becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way.

Netflix picked it up and turned Derry Girls into a global hit.

The Derry Girls mural in the city has become a big tourist attraction and no one there today was surprised with Scorsese's accolade.

One local tour guide told UTV: “He’s got good taste is all I can say. Well done Martin, I agree with that of course.”

"Very wild," was one tourist's reaction to a possible collaboration between writer Lisa McGee and the famous director.

"He's certainly add some spice," said another.

"I'm not one bit surprised" said another, "it is one of the most amazing programmes to come out of Ireland."

An emotional finale earlier this year brought Derry Girls to the end of its three series run.

But Lisa McGee hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a spin off film hitting the big screen. Is a collaboration with Scorcese now a possibility?

