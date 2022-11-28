A number of homes have been evacuated following the discovery of a suspicious object in Cookstown.

Police have been in attendance at the scene in the Drum Road area of the Co Tyrone town.

The Drum Road has been closed between the Flo Road junction and the Corchoney Road junction.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

