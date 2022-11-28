One dead following fire at a property in east Belfast

A person has died following a fire at a property in east Belfast, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said.

A spokesperson for the service said firefighters were called to reports of a fire in a property in Edenvale Crescent just after 8pm on Sunday.

Two fire appliances from Knock Fire Station, one from Central Station and the Fire Emergency Support Service attended the incident.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two jets to extinguish the fire, however one person was found dead at the property.

In a statement, the spokesperson said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with the family and friends of a person who died following a fire in the Edenvale Crescent area of East Belfast."

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

