A security alert in Co Tyrone has ended after a suspicious object was removed following a police operation.

A suspected firearm has been taken away for examination after being discovered this morning in the Drum Road area of Cookstown.

Local residents, who had earlier been evacuated, have been allowed to return to their homes.

Local MLA Patsy McGlone called attention to the "significant disruption" caused by the alert and said that, "people in this area want to live in peace without incidents like this getting in the way."

A section of the Drum Road that had been closed has been reopened.

The PSNI are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

