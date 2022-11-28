Shots have been fired at a house after a number of masked men broke into a house in Londonderry.

It is reported to have happened in the Culdaff Gardens of the city at around 9pm on Sunday evening.

PSNI Detective Inspector Finlay said: “It’s believed a number of masked men entered the house, one of whom was said to have been carrying a firearm, and fired a shot at the front door before making off.

“Two men were in the house at the time. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported at this time."

The police have called on anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Finlay continued: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any information which could assist us, to call us on 101, quoting reference number 1877 of 27/11/22.”

