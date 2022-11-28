An MLA has said a suspicious object behind a security alert in Cookstown has caused "significant disruption".

Police evacuated homes and closed roads in the Drum Road area of the Co Tyrone town on Monday.

SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone said residents lives were being disrupted.

"Nobody wants to see scenes like this in our community," he said.

The PSNI have been at the scene on the Drum Road area of the town from early Monday afternoon, after the object was discovered.

A bomb disposal robot is being used as investigation of the object remains ongoing.

Mr McGlone has said that the alert is, "the last thing people want to be dealing with when trying to go about their lives."

He added that, "people in this area want to live in peace without incidents like this getting in the way."

The Drum Road in Cookstown remains closed between the Flo Road junction and Corchoney road junction.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.