Hollywood legend Martin Scorcese has revealed he is a fan of Derry Girls.

Appearing as a guest speaker at the Economic Club of Chicago, the award-winning director revealed that he was watching the hit Channel 4 series when asked what he was watching.

"Em, I watched the other night, Derry Girls," the 80-year-old said to a round of cheers from the crowd. He added: "Those nuns."

On Monday morning, the writer behind the series reacted to the video on Twitter.

"Excuse me while I drop dead and actually die a death," the caption read.

Martin Scorcese is regarded as one of the best directors in Hollywood.

He is the recipient of many major accolades, including an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, three Emmy Awards, and four British Academy Film Awards.

His films include Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, Hugo and The Wolf of Wall Street.

He picked up the Academy Award for Best Director in 2007 for The Departed, which starred Leonard Di Caprio, Matt Damon and Jack Nicholson.

Meanwhile, Derry Girls has also proved to be a hit - becoming one of the most successful comedy series ever produced by Channel 4.

While the Troubles was an inescapable backdrop, the micro-dramas of teenagers navigating their parents, parties, love interests and school captured the attention of audiences far beyond Irish shores.

After three series, the show came to an end earlier this year - after which, writer Lisa McGee also received the freedom of her home city.

The entire series was then opened to a global audience when Netflix won the rights to stream it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.