Michelle Napier has your local headlines on Monday 28th November.

A man has died following a fire at a property in east Belfast.

It happened in Edenvale Crescent off the Belmont Road shortly after 8pm on Sunday evening.

Two fire appliances went to the blaze but the man was found dead at the scene. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Thousands of Unison nursing staff are to begin industrial action next Monday in a row over pay.

It comes after the Royal College of Nursing said its members will strike on 15th and 20th December.

The trade union said the cost-of-living crisis was "biting deep" and that members are frustrated and angry.

Calls for improved maternity and perinatal services in NI

A group of mums are going to Stormont on Monday morning to demand a greater voice in maternity and perinatal services.

They will tell healthcare professionals and MLAs that say the lack of services is putting the mental health of mothers at risk.

They want urgent improvements in care, including training for healthcare staff in Postpartum Psychosis, a serious and life-threatening condition.

Productivity levels in the Republic have outgrown Northern Ireland's by 40 percent in the last 20 years.

That's according to the Economic and Social Research Institute. The think tank's report looks at trends North and South of the border.

It says it raises questions about how competitive the Northern Ireland economy is and how it reacts to changes in key policy areas.

