Three men have been arrested after a man was attacked with baseball bats and an iron bar in his home in Newry.

It is reported that a gang of masked men entered the house in Springfarm Heights through a window at around 2.45am on Tuesday.

The intruders attacked the occupant with baseball bats and an iron bar a number of times before he managed to escape from the house to shout for help.

The victim was left badly shaken after sustaining cuts and bruising as a result of the assault.

Police say the group then left the scene in a red Vauxhall Crossland car after stealing keys for the vehicle from the house.

A short time later, a car matching the description crashed on the southbound carriageway of the A1.

Officers assisted by a police dog attended the scene and three men were arrested in the vicinity of the crashed car on suspicion of a number of offences including aggravated burglary and aggravated taking and driving away.

As of Tuesday morning, the men - aged 27, 30 and 33 - remain in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone with any information about the aggravated burglary or who may be able to help with the investigation, to call police at Ardmore.

