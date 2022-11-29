The Government is considering the possibility of allowing people to cash out their £600 energy payments enabling them to spend it on other things.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where people are still to receive the energy support payments.

That was to be a £400 payment for every household with another £100 going to those who use oil.

After claims of inequality, the government increased it to £200 and will provide it to every household in NI.

No date for when that will happen has been forthcoming however.

The lack of a functioning Stormont government and the difference in the energy market to the rest of the UK have been blamed for the delay in the roll out to the Northern Ireland public.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday gave assurances the support would be paid out, but did not give any date.

On Tuesday in the House of Commons, the Energy Minister Graham Stuart said there was a "sticking point" around allowing people to cash out the money.

He was asked to give a date for the payment of the support in the Commons by Alliance MP Stephen Farry.

MP Stuart Farry said they were doing "everything they can" to get the money to the public in NI.

He added: "We are looking to make sure that not only that it gets out and get credited to households, but that they are able to access that money this winter.

"There is no point having it as a credit on their electricity bill which doesn't help them deal with other costs this winter, that's the sticking point."

Earlier when asked by DUP MP Sammy Wilson about the payment delay, Mr Stuart pointed out energy policy was devolved and "therefore we have we have had to step in because of the lack of an executive".

"We are doing everything for our part and I hope he would support me in urging others to do the same."

The idea is to allow consumers to get the money in their hand to use on things like oil. How it works has yet to be determined.

There has been discussions some could have their money credited out from their electric provider account while a possibility of a voucher scheme has been raised.

It looks potentially unlikely the support will be available this side of Christmas.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill appealed for the money to be distributed as soon as possible.

"Get the money out to people right now," she said.

"People are struggling... people are making increasingly hard decisions between food and heating their homes, not good enough."

Energy prices have been capped and power companies have been able to keep bills to around £2,500 for a typical user in NI.

However, from April the government’s cap on bills will become less generous for households.

