Michelle Napier has your local headlines on Tuesday 29th November.

Significant failures have been found in the care and treatment of deceased patients of former neurologist Dr Michael Watt.

A review of the clinical records of 44 deceased patients was carried out by the Royal College of Physicians.

An expert panel highlighted a number of concerns including clinical decision-making, diagnostic approach, communications with other doctors and poor communication with patients and their families.

Police say they're investigating a claim of responsibility by dissident republican grouping Arm na Poblachta for a vehicle hijacking and security alert in Londonderry.

A delivery driver was forced at gunpoint to transport a viable device to the Waterside police station on 20 November.

Detectives say they are 'keeping an open mind' and say 'the investigation continues'.

The head of the civil service says the decision making powers of senior civil servants will be significantly limited.

Jayne Brady told UTV decisions should be taken by those who have a political mandate, but that in the absence of Stormont ministers difficult decisions lie ahead for Permanent Secretaries, in what she's described as very challenging times.

A suspected firearm has been recovered following a security alert in Cookstown.

Several homes were evacuated in the Drum Road area yesterday and the road was closed for a time.

The item has been removed for further examination.

Three quarters of education staff stressed

There have been calls for action after a survey showed high levels of stress among education staff.

The study by the Education Support charity found three quarters of staff in the UK are stressed and two thirds of senior leaders have considered leaving the sector.

Northern Ireland had the highest wellbeing score - but that was also down on last year's. The report says 'decisive action' is needed.

