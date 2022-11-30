A Belfast-based broadband company has been award a £108m contract by the UK government.

The company says the announcement forms part of the 'most extensive broadband roll-out in UK history', Project Gigabit.

It focuses on bringing broadband to rural communities.

Northern Ireland isn't set to benefit from the announcement but 60,000 premises in Cumbria, England are said to benefit.

Fibrus Chief Executive Dominic Kearns said it was great news for the Belfast-based company.

"This is further validation of the Fibrus model,” said Kearns.

"At Fibrus we are committed to bringing the benefits of full fibre to those who need it most.

"Winning this contract to connect Cumbria extends the Fibrus investment plan to 700,000 homes and £700m – and sets us on the road to being central to national digital infrastructure."

He added: “Fibrus has already created over 350 jobs and will invest over £500m in their mission to transform the digital infrastructure by bringing hyperfast, full fibre broadband to rural homes and businesses in towns and villages across the UK."

It comes as the firm recently unveiled over half of the 85,000 Northern Ireland premises scheduled for improved broadband access under Project Stratum, in predominantly rural areas, can now connect to gigabit capable broadband.

